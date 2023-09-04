Second Florida Disaster Sales Tax Holiday Continues This Week

The second of two Florida Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holidays continues through this Friday, September 8. Floridians are expected to save an estimated $144 million on the purchase of tax-free items.

Eligible items include flashlights, batteries, tarps, generators, fuel containers, and coolers. Some new items included in this year’s list are toilet paper, paper towels, soap, sunscreen, cleaning products and trash bags.

A complete list of items is below.