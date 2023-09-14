Scattered Afternoon Storms Likely This Afternoon, Otherwise Partly Sunny

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. North wind around 5 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 88.