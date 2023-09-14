Scattered Afternoon Storms Likely This Afternoon, Otherwise Partly Sunny
September 14, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. North wind around 5 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. North wind around 5 mph.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. North wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 87.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 88.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 88.
Comments