Scattered Afternoon Storms Likely This Afternoon, Otherwise Partly Sunny

September 14, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. North wind around 5 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 88.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 