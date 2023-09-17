Replacement Of Dawson Road Bridge Nearing Completion, And The Cost Is Rising

Less than 10 months after construction began, work is nearing completion on a bridge replacement project just south of Century, and the cost is rising.

Dawson Road closed in early February for the replacement of the county-owned bridge over Pritchett Mill Creek.

The cost was originally set at $1.7 million, but once work started, needed changes were discovered. A $34,103 CEI (construction, engineering and inspection) change order was already approved due to an additional length of piling, and a $38,248.05 change order is pending for county commission approval next Thursday due to additional pilings needed to construct the bridge.

The new total construction cost stands at $2,142,203. The Florida Department of Transportation is picking up 75% of the cost, while Escambia County has a 25% match commitment.

The previous county-owned wooden-support bridge was constructed in 1965. It is being replaced with a 76-foot long concrete structure. The project also includes replacement of about 270 feet of roadway, curb and gutter, guardrail improvements and ditch grading. The bridge work was being coordinated with utility companies due two a 3-inch water main and a 3/4 inch Town of Century gas main.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

For more photos of the old bridge before demolition, click or tap here.

Pictured top: The Dawson Road bridge over Pritchell Mill Creek as seen Wednesday, September 13. Pictured below: The original 1965 structure prior to demolition. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.