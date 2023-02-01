$1.7 Million Replacement Of Dawson Road Bridge Begins

February 3, 2023

A $1.7 million bridge replacement project on Dawson Road just south of Century is now underway.

The Florida Department of Transportation will pick up about $1.2 million of the cost, while Escambia County will be responsible for the rest of the cost for the bridge over Pritchett Mill Creek.

The current county-owned wooden-support bridge was constructed in 1965. It will be replaced with a 76-foot long concrete structure. The project will also include replacement of about 270 feet of roadway, curb and gutter, guardrail improvements and ditch grading. The bridge work is being coordinated with utility companies due two a 3-inch water main and a 3/4 inch Town of Century gas main.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

For more photos, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 