$1.7 Million Replacement Of Dawson Road Bridge Begins

A $1.7 million bridge replacement project on Dawson Road just south of Century is now underway.

The Florida Department of Transportation will pick up about $1.2 million of the cost, while Escambia County will be responsible for the rest of the cost for the bridge over Pritchett Mill Creek.

The current county-owned wooden-support bridge was constructed in 1965. It will be replaced with a 76-foot long concrete structure. The project will also include replacement of about 270 feet of roadway, curb and gutter, guardrail improvements and ditch grading. The bridge work is being coordinated with utility companies due two a 3-inch water main and a 3/4 inch Town of Century gas main.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.