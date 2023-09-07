Palacios Pitches Gem in Pensacola’s 1-0 Win

September 7, 2023

Luis Palacios was masterful in a matinee performance, twirling 8.0 scoreless innings as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos defeated the Rocket City Trash Pandas 1-0 in a combined three-hit shutout on Wednesday afternoon.

Palacios (W, 9-7) became the first Pensacola pitcher since 2019 to complete 8.0 innings, and did so on only 79 pitches, in the best outing of his Double-A career.

The Blue Wahoos were only 1-for-10 with men in scoring position, but strung together three singles from Cody Morissette, Josh Zamora and Tanner Allen to scratch across a run against Rocket City long reliever Cole Percival (L, 1-4). It proved to be the only run of the game, marking Pensacola’s first 1-0 win since their victory over Montgomery in Game Three of the 2022 Southern League Division Series.

Palacios was perfect through 4.0 innings, and allowed only three hits over his 8.0 innings with one walk and seven strikeouts. He was lifted in the ninth for Matt Pushard (S, 2), who worked around a two-out walk to lock down the save.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Trash Pandas on Thursday night.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 