Northview Hosting Junior-Senior Parents Night On Tuesday

Northview High School will host a junior and senior parents night on Tuesday, October 3 at 6:00 in the library.

Attendees can learn about scholarship opportunities, graduation requirements, FAFSA, college applications and more.

Pensacola State College, University of West Florida, Coastal Alabama, University of South Alabama, George Stone Technical College, and the Pensacola School of Massage Therapy are scheduled to attend. Recruiters from the Navy, Marines, Army and Army National Guard are also expected to attend.

A limited number of free ACT study books will be available on a first come, first served basis.