More Scattered Showers And Storms For Friday

September 15, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming east in the evening.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 89. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 