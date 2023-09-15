More Scattered Showers And Storms For Friday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming east in the evening.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 89. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.