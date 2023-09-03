Labor Day Closures, Trash Schedule Info

September 3, 2023

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

In observance of Labor Day, the following Escambia County offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 4.

  • Escambia County Board of County Commissioners - all departments including:
    • West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)
    • Escambia County Property Appraiser
    • Escambia County Tax Collector
    • Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare
    • Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller
    • Escambia County Extension Office
    • Waste Services Administration and the Perdido Landfill
    • Supervisor of Elections Office
    • ECAT administrative offices and customer service

Special Notes:

  • ECAT will only operate Pensacola Beach trolleys Monday, Sept. 4. Buses and UWF trolleys will not run service. Regular service will resume Tuesday, Sept. 5.
  • Due to infrastructure updates, the Perdido Landfill will be closed Saturday, Sept. 2, and will reopen to the public on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

TOWN OF CENTURY

Town of Century offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4 in observance of Labor Day.

ECUA

ECUA business offices will be closed on Monday, September 4, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. ECUA offices, including our Customer Service Department, will re-open on Tuesday, September 5, at 8:30 am.  Residential and commercial sanitation collections for ECUA customers will be unaffected by the holiday and will be carried out as usual

CITY OF PENSACOLA
The following City of Pensacola offices and facilities will be closed Monday, Sept. 4 in observance of Labor Day.

  • City of Pensacola administrative offices
  • City Hall
  • City of Pensacola community resource centers

Exceptions:

  • Osceola Golf Course and Roger Scott Tennis Center will remain open.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 