High School Football Scoreboard
September 30, 2023
Here are Friday night football scores from across the North Escambia area:
FLORIDA
- Tate 45, Milton 7 [Game story, photos...]
- Elberta 43, Northview 26
- Destin 22, Jay 6
- Walton 35, West Florida 31
- Pine Forest 35, Fort Walton Beach 20
- Escambia 35, Washington 0
- Baker 42, Lighthouse Private Christian Academy 12
- Pensacola Catholic 51, Pensacola High 7
- Pace 55, Gulf Breeze 24
- Niceville 42, Crestview 21
ALABAMA
- Escambia Academy 32, Hooper Academy 12
- Escambia County (Atmore) 41, Monroe County 6
- Byes – Flomaton, T.R. Miller, W.S Neal
Pictured: The Tate Aggies beat Milton 45-7 Friday night in Cantonment. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
