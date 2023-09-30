High School Football Scoreboard

September 30, 2023

Here are Friday night football scores from across the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

  • Tate 45, Milton 7 [Game story, photos...]
  • Elberta 43, Northview 26
  • Destin 22, Jay 6
  • Walton 35, West Florida 31
  • Pine Forest 35, Fort Walton Beach 20
  • Escambia 35, Washington 0
  • Baker 42, Lighthouse Private Christian Academy 12
  • Pensacola Catholic 51, Pensacola High 7
  • Pace 55, Gulf Breeze 24
  • Niceville 42, Crestview 21

ALABAMA

  • Escambia Academy 32, Hooper Academy 12
  • Escambia County (Atmore) 41, Monroe County 6
  • Byes – Flomaton, T.R. Miller, W.S Neal

Pictured: The Tate Aggies beat Milton 45-7 Friday night in Cantonment. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 