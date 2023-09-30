High School Football Scoreboard

Here are Friday night football scores from across the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

Tate 45, Milton 7 [Game story, photos...]

Elberta 43, Northview 26

Destin 22, Jay 6

Walton 35, West Florida 31

Pine Forest 35, Fort Walton Beach 20

Escambia 35, Washington 0

Baker 42, Lighthouse Private Christian Academy 12

Pensacola Catholic 51, Pensacola High 7

Pace 55, Gulf Breeze 24

Niceville 42, Crestview 21

ALABAMA

Escambia Academy 32, Hooper Academy 12

Escambia County (Atmore) 41, Monroe County 6

Byes – Flomaton, T.R. Miller, W.S Neal

Pictured: The Tate Aggies beat Milton 45-7 Friday night in Cantonment. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.