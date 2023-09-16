High School Football Scoreboard

Here are high school football scores from around the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

Navarre 45, Tate 42 [Story...]

Northview 35, Lighthouse Private Christian Academy 0 [Story, photos...]

Jay 14, Baker 3

Choctaw 35, Pine Forest 14

Escambia 37, Fort Walton Beach 0

Bay 35, Pensacola High 0

Pace 28, Crestview 0

Gulf Breeze 73, Milton 42

BYES: Washington, West Florida

ALABAMA

Flomaton 34, Cottage Hill 14

Jackson (MS) Academy 46, Escambia Academy 18

St. Michael 41, Escambia County (Atmore) 26

Jackson 38, T.R. Miller 7

W.S. Neal 48, Monroe County 12

Pictured: The Northview Chiefs defeated Lighthouse Christian 35-0 Friday night in Bratt. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.