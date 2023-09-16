High School Football Scoreboard
September 16, 2023
Here are high school football scores from around the North Escambia area:
FLORIDA
- Navarre 45, Tate 42 [Story...]
- Northview 35, Lighthouse Private Christian Academy 0 [Story, photos...]
- Jay 14, Baker 3
- Choctaw 35, Pine Forest 14
- Escambia 37, Fort Walton Beach 0
- Bay 35, Pensacola High 0
- Pace 28, Crestview 0
- Gulf Breeze 73, Milton 42
- BYES: Washington, West Florida
ALABAMA
- Flomaton 34, Cottage Hill 14
- Jackson (MS) Academy 46, Escambia Academy 18
- St. Michael 41, Escambia County (Atmore) 26
- Jackson 38, T.R. Miller 7
- W.S. Neal 48, Monroe County 12
Pictured: The Northview Chiefs defeated Lighthouse Christian 35-0 Friday night in Bratt. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
Comments