High School Football Scoreboard

September 16, 2023

Here are high school football scores from around the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

  • Navarre 45, Tate 42 [Story...]
  • Northview 35, Lighthouse Private Christian Academy 0 [Story, photos...]
  • Jay 14, Baker 3
  • Choctaw 35, Pine Forest 14
  • Escambia 37, Fort Walton Beach 0
  • Bay 35, Pensacola High 0
  • Pace 28, Crestview 0
  • Gulf Breeze 73, Milton 42
  • BYES: Washington, West Florida

ALABAMA

  • Flomaton 34, Cottage Hill 14
  • Jackson (MS) Academy 46,  Escambia Academy 18
  • St. Michael 41, Escambia County (Atmore) 26
  • Jackson 38, T.R. Miller 7
  • W.S. Neal 48, Monroe County 12

Pictured: The Northview Chiefs defeated Lighthouse Christian 35-0 Friday night in Bratt. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

