Here Is Tonight’s High School Football Schedule
September 29, 2023
Here is tonight’s North Escambia area football schedule:
FLORIDA
- Milton at Tate
- Northview at Elberta (Ala.)
- Jay at Destin
- Walton at West Florida
- Fort Walton Beach at Pine Forest
- Washington at Escambia
- Baker at Lighthouse Private Christian Academy
- Pensacola at Pensacola Catholic
- Pace at Gulf Breeze
ALABAMA
- Escambia Academy at Hooper Academy
- Monroe County at Escambia County (Atmore)
- Byes – Flomaton, T.R. Miller, W.S Neal
NorthEscambia.com file photo.
