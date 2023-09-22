Here Is Tonight’s High School Football Schedule
September 22, 2023
Here is tonight’s North Escambia area football schedule:
FLORIDA
- Pine Forest at West Florida
- Escambia at Milton
- Pensacola at Gulf Breeze
- Washington at LeFlore (Ala.)
- Prince Avenue Christian at Pensacola Catholic
- Lighthouse Private Christian Academy at Destin
- Navarre at Carroll (Ala.)
- BYES: Northview, Tate, Jay, Pace
ALABAMA
- Flomaton at Cottage Hill Christian (Mobile)
- St. Michael Catholic at Escambia County (Atmore)
- Jackson at T.R. Miller
- Monroe County at W.S. Neal
- Escambia Academy at Jackson (MS) Academy — Canceled
