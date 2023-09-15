Here Is Tonight’s High School Football Schedule

Here is the Friday night football schedule for the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

Tate at Navarre

Lighthouse Private Christian Academy at Northview

Jay at Baker

Pine Forest at Choctaw

Escambia at Fort Walton Beach

Pensacola at Bay

Crestview at Pace

Gulf Breeze at Milton

ALABAMA

Flomaton at Cottage Hill Christian (Mobile)

Escambia Academy at Jackson (MS) Academy

St. Michael Catholic at Escambia County (Atmore)

Jackson at T.R. Miller

Monroe County at W.S. Neal

Pictured: The Tate Aggies defeated the Northview Chiefs last week. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Pictured: The Tate Aggies defeated the Northview Chiefs 42-14 last week. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.