Here Is Tonight’s High School Football Schedule
September 15, 2023
Here is the Friday night football schedule for the North Escambia area:
FLORIDA
- Tate at Navarre
- Lighthouse Private Christian Academy at Northview
- Jay at Baker
- Pine Forest at Choctaw
- Escambia at Fort Walton Beach
- Pensacola at Bay
- Crestview at Pace
- Gulf Breeze at Milton
ALABAMA
- Flomaton at Cottage Hill Christian (Mobile)
- Escambia Academy at Jackson (MS) Academy
- St. Michael Catholic at Escambia County (Atmore)
- Jackson at T.R. Miller
- Monroe County at W.S. Neal
Pictured: The Tate Aggies defeated the Northview Chiefs 42-14 last week. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
