Here Is Tonight’s High School Football Schedule

September 15, 2023

Here is the Friday night football schedule for the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

  • Tate at Navarre
  • Lighthouse Private Christian Academy at Northview
  • Jay at Baker
  • Pine Forest at Choctaw
  • Escambia at Fort Walton Beach
  • Pensacola at Bay
  • Crestview at Pace
  • Gulf Breeze at Milton

ALABAMA

  • Flomaton at Cottage Hill Christian (Mobile)
  • Escambia Academy at Jackson (MS) Academy
  • St. Michael Catholic at Escambia County (Atmore)
  • Jackson at T.R. Miller
  • Monroe County at W.S. Neal

Pictured: The Tate Aggies defeated the Northview Chiefs last week. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Pictured: The Tate Aggies defeated the Northview Chiefs 42-14 last week. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 