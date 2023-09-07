Escambia County Animal Rescue Deploys To Help After Hurricane Idalia

September 7, 2023

A disaster response team from the Escambia County Department of Animal welfare and members of the ASPCA deployed last week to Taylor County to assist animals and pen owners that were impacted by Hurricane Hadelia. They primarily worked with Taylor County Animal Shelter and disaster response teams, providing much needed support during the time.

Earlier this year, Escambia County received a $50,000 grant from the ASPCA to fund a disaster response team. Specialized animal search and rescue training with the Escambia County Fire Rescue Special Operations team took place from February to March, covering special skills you need to assist animals and the public following a disaster.

