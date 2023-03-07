Escambia First Responders Complete Animal Rescue Training

Escambia County Fire Rescue and Escambia County Animal Services recently completed joint training focusing on large animal rescues and water rescues involving both animals and humans.

Ten employees, part of the Animal Research and Rescue Disaster Response Team, trained in large animal, swift water and flood water technical rescues, and boat operations.

The large animal rescue training took place at Escambia County Public Safety and the county’s Equestrian Center. The training mainly focused on horse and cow rescues from mud, ditches and injuries where there is limited access to the animal.

The water rescue portion of the training took place at the Navy Point Boat Launch and Wilson B. Robertson Boat Launch on the Perdido River. During the training, the scenarios involved small animal and human rescues, with personnel performing rescues by swimming to the victims and by utilizing a boat.

Recently, ECFR acquired two new boats for water-related rescues after receiving a $12,000 grant from the state. One boat is a 14-foot aluminum flat-bottom rescue craft with the second boat being a smaller inflatable craft.

ECFR’s Special Operations Team received the Animal Rescue Specialist FEMA designation, meaning they are qualified to serve in times of natural disaster as a state of Florida and FEMA asset.

The training was funded through a $50,000 ASPCA Disaster Response Grant to Escambia County Animal Welfare.