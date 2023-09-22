Dry And Warming Through The Weekend
September 22, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88. North wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 87.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 87.
