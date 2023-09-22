Dry And Warming Through The Weekend

September 22, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 87.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 