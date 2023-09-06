Convicted Sexual Predator Exposed Himself To 10-15 Children In Nine Mile Home Depot, ECSO Says

September 6, 2023

A convicted sexual predator from Cantonment was arrested Saturday after allegedly exposing himself to a group of children attending a craft workshop Saturday at Home Depot on Nine Mile Road.

Lloyd Russell Allen, 74, was charged with exposure of sexual organs second or subsequent offense and being sex offender loitering within 300 feet of children. He remained in the Escambia County Jail Wednesday morning with bond set at $12,500.

According to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Allen exposed his penis and fondled himself  about 20 feet away from 10-15 children ranging in age from 5-12 inside the Home Depot.

The grandfather of one of the children witnessed the incident, grabbed Allen, walked him outside and detained him until deputies arrived. A Home Depot employee told deputies that there were no cameras on the aisle where the incident happened.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Allen is a registered sexual predator and was convicted in 2001, 2005, 2014 and 2020 of lewd and lascivious exhibition. All of the victims were under 16-years old.

During a 2013 incident, Allen was wearing transparent shorts that exposed his genitals to a child inside a Gulf Breeze Walmart, according to a Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office news release.

His last known address, according to the FDLE registry, was 1491 Chemstrand Road, Lot 4, in Cantonment. At the time of his arrest, he provided an address of 129 Elm Street in Pensacola.

Written by William Reynolds 

 