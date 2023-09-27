Cantonment Man Accused Of Battery, Assault With Deadly Weapon In Domestic Incident

A Cantonment man is charged with striking his estranged wife and son and threatening the son with a firearm.

Dale Wayne Simpson, 69, was charged with felony aggravated assault with deadly weapon and two misdemeanor counts of battery.

Simpson allegedly pushed his wife into a wall and struck her in the arm with a closed fist, according to an arrest report. He is also accused of pushing his son against his will, striking him in the mouth with closed fist and pointing an semi-automatic handgun at his head, the report continues.

He put the magazine in the handgun and chambered round before pointing it at his son, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said.

The alterations occurred during a verbal and physical argument, deputies said. The victim said the confrontations stemmed from an alleged affair.

Simpson was released on a $10,000 bond.