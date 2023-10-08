Charges Dropped Against Cantonment Man Accused Of Battery, Assault With Deadly Weapon

October 8, 2023

Charges have been dropped against a Cantonment man accused of striking his estranged wife and son and threatening the son with a firearm.

Dale Wayne Simpson, 69, was charged with felony aggravated assault with deadly weapon and two misdemeanor counts of battery.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, the charges in the case were dropped October 4 because the victims declined to prosecute.

Simpson was accused of allegedly pushing his wife into a wall and striking her in the arm with a closed fist, according to an arrest report. He was also accused of pushing his son against his will, striking him in the mouth with a closed fist and pointing a semi-automatic handgun at his  head, the report continued.

He put the magazine in the handgun and chambered round before pointing it at his son, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 