Charges Dropped Against Cantonment Man Accused Of Battery, Assault With Deadly Weapon

Charges have been dropped against a Cantonment man accused of striking his estranged wife and son and threatening the son with a firearm.

Dale Wayne Simpson, 69, was charged with felony aggravated assault with deadly weapon and two misdemeanor counts of battery.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, the charges in the case were dropped October 4 because the victims declined to prosecute.

Simpson was accused of allegedly pushing his wife into a wall and striking her in the arm with a closed fist, according to an arrest report. He was also accused of pushing his son against his will, striking him in the mouth with a closed fist and pointing a semi-automatic handgun at his head, the report continued.

He put the magazine in the handgun and chambered round before pointing it at his son, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said.