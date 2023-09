Bonus Photos: Tate Fans, Band And Cheerleaders

The Tate Aggies cruised past the Pensacola High Tigers last Friday night.

For a bonus photo gallery with the band, fans and cheerleaders, click here.

For a game action story and photos, click here.

The Aggies will host Northview at 7 p.m. Thursday.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.