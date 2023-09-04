Appointee Sought For Escambia Board Of Electrical Examiners

The Escambia County Board of County Commissioners is seeking two Escambia County residents interested in volunteering to be considered for an appointment to the Escambia County Board of Electrical Examiners.

Escambia County residents interested in serving on the Escambia County Board of Electrical Examiners are asked to submit a resume and letter indicating their desire to serve by the close of business on Friday, Sept. 8. Resumes should be submitted to Jennifer Hampton, Division Manager, Escambia County Building Services Department, 3363 West Park Place, Pensacola, Florida 32505 or emailed to jahampton@myescambia.com.

Possible opening for the Escambia County Board of Electrical Examiners is as follows:

One Electrical Contractor (applicant must possess a current and active license)

One Layperson

Established by a local ordinance, the duties of the board are to attend meetings to review applications, administer written examination of applicants, issue certificates of competency as electricians and maintain official records of all transactions. The board is to consider any charges against certificate holders for willful violations or incompetence. Members serve a three-year term of office and meet the third Tuesday of each month for approximately two hours.