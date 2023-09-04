A Slight Chance Of A Labor Day Shower, Otherwise Partly Sunny
September 4, 2023
Happy Labor Day! Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Labor Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 91. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 96. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 95.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 94.
