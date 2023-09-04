A Slight Chance Of A Labor Day Shower, Otherwise Partly Sunny

Happy Labor Day! Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Labor Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 91. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 96. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 95.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 94.