A Slight Chance Of A Labor Day Shower, Otherwise Partly Sunny

September 4, 2023

Happy Labor Day! Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Labor Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 91. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 96. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 95.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 94.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 