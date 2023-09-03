Sunny Skies, High In The Low 90s

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 95.

Pictured: Labor Day Monday sunset in North Escambia. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.