Sunny Skies, High In The Low 90s
September 5, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 69.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 68.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 95.
Pictured: Labor Day Monday sunset in North Escambia. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
