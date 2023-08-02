VA Pensacola Hosting PACT Act Summer VetFest For Veterans And Families

August 2, 2023

On August 4, VA Pensacola will host a Summer VetFest to inform veterans, their families, and survivors about the PACT Act and encourage them to apply for the health care and benefits they have earned.

The event will be a casual summer gathering featuring veterans, their families, veteran advocates, and the VA health care and benefits professionals who serve them.

The event will take place Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Pensacola VA Clinic at 790 Veterans Way in Pensacola.

VA staff will be ready to help Veterans apply for PACT Act-related benefits (or submit an intent to file), enroll in VA health care, get screened for toxic exposures, and more. There will also be music and food for all those who attend.

Most Veterans who file by August 9 will have their benefits, if granted, backdated to Aug. 10, 2022, the day that President Biden signed the bill into law.

Written by William Reynolds 

 