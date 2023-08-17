Ready For Some High School Football? Tate And Northview Hosting Kickoff Classics

The Tate Aggies will host a preseason kickoff classic Thursday night, and the Northview Chiefs kickoff classic will be Friday evening.

Tate vs. Washington – Thursday

The Tate Aggies will host Washington at 7 p.m. Thursday on Carl Madison Field in Pete Gindl Stadium. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m., and the Tate Showband of the South will march in at 6:20. Tickets available on GoFan. For the student section, the dress-up theme is “Wipe Out Washington” surfer attire.

Northview vs Baker – Friday

Baker will visit Northview High School in Bratt Friday at 6 p.m. for a kickoff classic. The Northview varsity and junior varsity teams will take to the field, along with the Ernest Ward Middle School Eagles.

