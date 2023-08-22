One Person Killed In Six-Vehicle Crash

One person was killed in a six-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Davis Highway at Scenic Highway.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 72-year old Pensacola woman was traveling westbound on Davis Highway when she had a serious medical emergency and lost control. Her vehicle caused a chain reaction crash involving the five other vehicles.

The driver of the first vehicle she hit at a high rate of speed, a 21-year old woman from Idaho, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the third vehicle, a 36-year Pensacola woman and her three minor children were transported to Sacred Heart Hospital.