Mother And Son Both Indicted With First Degree Murder In Home Depot Fatal Shooting

August 30, 2023

Both the mother and son accused in an Escambia County Home Depot shooting have been indicated for first degree murder.

An Escambia County grand jury returned the murder indictments Tuesday against 20-year old Keith Agee and 50-year old Sheila Agee. Keith Agee was also indicted on two counts of aggravated battery.

They are both accused in the death of 18-year old Brooklyn Sims on August 11 at the Home Depot on Davis Highway.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the mother and son collaborated in the hours leading up to the murder in a series of text messages. Sheila Agee reportedly gave Sims a ride to work at the store where she was shot by Keith Agee.

Keith Agee and Sheila Agee are both being held without bond and are scheduled for arraignment on September 1.

Read the text messages is this previous story.

