Mother Of Alleged Home Depot Murderer Helped Coordinate The Crime, ECSO Says

The mother of the alleged Home Depot shooter is also being charged in connection with the murder of an 18-year old last Friday.

Keith Eric Agee, age 20 of Calvert, Alabama, charged with premeditated first degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery in connection with the shooting death of 18-year old Brooklyn Sims last Friday afternoon inside the Home Depot on Davis Highway. She was an inventory company contract employee working inside the store.

Monday night, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they are also charging his mother, with principal (accessory) to first degree murder because she “knew and even helped him coordinate the murder…According to text messages, it’s clear that Keith Agee’s mother, Sheila Agee, knew and participated in the plan to kill Brooklyn Sims. Additionally, text messages between mother and son highlight the mother’s involvement in helping locate the victim.” Those text messages are reprinted below.

“The murder itself is unbelievable, but to know the mother knew about it and helped coordinate it is incomprehensible,” Sheriff Chip Simmons said.

Sheila Agee was arrested in Washington County, Alabama, and will be extradited to Escambia County, Florida, to face charges.

Video footage showed a black male, later identified as Keith Agee enter the store and turn down aisle 52. Seconds later, people are seen running from aisle 52, then Keith Agee runs back toward the entrance. He runs in the parking lot, gets into a silver four-door sedan and exits that parking lot at a high rate of speed toward Duval Street. He called 911 a short time later from the Mellow Mushroom on Bayou Boulevard and surrendered to police.

According to the report, Agee was interviewed at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. He stated that his day started by going to work at AM/NS Calvert Steel in Mt. Vernon, Alabama. While at work, he received a call from a local medical office, and he headed to Pensacola. The remainder of his statements were redacted from the report.

THE TEXT MESSAGES BETWEEN KEITH AGEE AND HIS MOTHER

According to the ECSO, the following are text messages sent between Keith Agee and Sheila Agee just prior to the homicide. WARNING: The following includes offensive language and violent wording.

Keith: “Shi ain’t do nun but cost me money and gave me a ******* I’m fin just shoot her Ik I hate that for [daughter] buh like I said I can’t take it idgaf Nomo.”

Mother: “Ok.”

Mother: “Ok I’ll call you and tell you mf if you want to go to jail I’ll tell you when we get close but if you don’t come kill her you a mf b**ch.”

Mother: “Don’t call nanny and tell her she will try and talk you out of it.”

Keith: “Ian even gon tell her y I left.” “I’m just say I gotta go to the dentist.”

Mother: “Don’t even go there she won’t know you left.” “Don’t shoot at my mf car I don’t want to die.”

Keith: “I’m not”

Mother: “Wait till I put her out.”

Keith: “I was gon wait till she got out.”

Mother: “Ok”.

Keith: “Buh that’s another thing if she don’t get out that car momma and I have to drag her out or can’t ima ask u to step out Cuz I’m open the door jus shoot her.”

Mother: “As long as you don’t shoot me.”

Mother: “Hell if you getting off work now I’ll give you the address here and you can ride over here and do it so you don’t have to do it in front of [daughter].”

Keith: “Send it to me”

Mother: “We just in Pensacola.”

Keith: “I’m otw send it”

Mother: “Hold up let me get it erase the texts cause I don’t want nobody to know I was texting you stupid ass.”

Keith: “I already deleted mine trust me ian gon say shi abt us even tlkin td.”

Keith: “wats the address”

Mother: “I can’t wait to get back to that store to give you the address cause you gonna have to shoot me today I done told you about cussing me.”

Keith: “All I want is that address momma I’m done tlkin I done tlked enough Ik wats gonna happen and I’m ok with that I done already been thinkin it thru and ther the only way for me idk why u so quick to start shi wit me buh again must be scared of Brooklyn or sum idk.”

Keith: “She gon be onna floor right?”

Mother: “waiting on you”

Keith: “I’m saying I’m gone have to find her in the back or sum?”

Mother: “Nope”

Keith: “Ok”

Keith: “Stay out my way”

Mother: “I am”

Keith: “Lol man get off my phone all I needed was that address leave me alone finish yo work day And you is to I forgot just me”

Keith: “So that last thought of her knowin she f****d and the regret in her face will b enough to satisfy me idgaf what she see wen she dead, Yes tf she do How tf I’m pick her up when yo sorry ass tryna go gamble or hang in Jackson and she don’t pick up the phone, Nah that ain’t even gon fly she a jus die before I let that continue.”

Mother: “Ok whatever Idc do what you do idgaf. Cause I’m going home today not to hell or to jail.”

Keith: “good for u”

Mother: “Ok then stop texting me I’m working. Do whatever you want to do. It don’t affect me either f***ing way.”

Pictured: The scene at Home Depot on Davis Highway shortly after a shooting that left one person dead Friday afternoon. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.