Local District Is The Deadliest In The State For Opioid Overdoses

The Pensacola medical district is now the deadliest in the entire state for opioid-related deaths.

“The national opioid crisis, bolstered by deadly fentanyl from Mexico and China, continues to claim lives in Florida—with the Pensacola Medical Examiner District being hit the hardest on a per capita basis,” Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said Wednesday at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Pensacola Regional Operations Center. “Today, I joined local law enforcement leaders to urge everyone to never use illicit substances.”

The medical district includes Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Walton counties.

In the district, the death rate from opioids is double that per capita of any other district in Florida.

“The opioid epidemic has hit every community in our country. We have been working tirelessly to create a plan of attack to address this deadly substance head-on,” Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said. “This plan combines a robust enforcement strategy and a partnership with our public health colleagues and Attorney General Moody in order to fully combat this epidemic. We look to reduce and disrupt the illicit supply chain while working with public health to provide services to those vulnerable to opioid effects.”

The state average per capita opioid-related death rate is 21 deaths per 100,000 residents. In the Pensacola district, the per capita opioid-related death rate is 42 deaths per 100,000. Of the 349 opioid-related deaths in the district, 60% involved fentanyl.

While the Pensacola Medical Examiner District ranks first in per capita opioid-related deaths, it is second only to Daytona Beach District in for fentanyl deaths per capita. Hydrocodone and morphine also pose threats to the Pensacola District with death rates propelling the panhandle counties to the top of those lists.

FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said, “I thank Attorney General Moody for her commitment to law enforcement and the safety of our citizens. I’ve been to the Southern border and seen the drugs and crime that comes into our nation firsthand. I’m proud of our FDLE agents and analysts proactively investigating these crimes disrupting drug trafficking organizations and intercepting these drugs.”

Moody encouraged anyone struggling with substance abuse issues should visit DoseOfRealityFL.com, a statewide resource with information combating drug abuse.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.