Hot Temps Again Wednesday Nearing 100 Degrees

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. North wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 109. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 78. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. West wind around 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 96.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 96.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Chance of precipitation is 70%