Hot In The Middle 90s, Chance Of Afternoon Rain

August 3, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 107. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 106. West wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 92.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 91.

