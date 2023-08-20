Berry Homers, But Wahoos Fall 4-3 Saturday

After taking an early-inning lead, the Montgomery Biscuits held on behind lefty reliever Antonio Jimenez and his dominating performance for a 4-3 victory to clinch the series against Pensacola at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The Blue Wahoos had nine hits and baserunners in seven innings, including two on in the ninth, but were unable to get a big hit. In the ninth, Norel González hit a one-out double and Cobie Fletcher-Vance reached on a two-out walk.

Newcomer Tanner Allen, a Mobile native, worked a 3-2 count, but couldn’t connect on another slider from Jimenez for a game-ending strikeout. The sliders Jimenez threw in four innings of work were often swing-and-misses. He struck out five of the 14 batters he faced.

Blue Wahoos starter Evan Fitterer overcame a tough start. He gave up four runs, but only one was earned. The fielding mistakes continued Saturday and they were decisive.

A fielding error by Dalvy Rosario, playing third base Saturday, resulted in one run, then Mason Auer followed with a 2-run homer.

The Blue Wahoos got a run back on Jacob Berry’s solo blast in the first. They loaded the bases with none out in the third – a pivotal moment – when Berry grounded into a double play, scoring a second run. Rosario’s RBI single in the fifth inning trimmed the deficit to one run, but that was it for scoring.

The final game of the homestand is set on Sunday.

The Blue Wahoos will have Jonathan Bermúdez (3-4, 5.02 ERA) making his second start this week against the Biscuits’ Patrick Wicklander (3-2, 4.58).

by Bill Vilona, photo Nino Mendez / Pensacola Blue Wahoos