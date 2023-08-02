Juvenile With A Gun Detained Before Flomaton, Northview Game

August 26, 2023

A juvenile with a handgun was detained before kickoff of a Friday night football game between Flomaton and Northview in Flomaton.

According to Flomaton Police, the juvenile with the weapon and three others were removed from the stadium.

Witnesses told NorthEcambia.com that a football fan alerted law enforcement after overhearing discussion about the gun. Another witness said police took the juvenile to the ground before they were taken away from the Flomaton side of the field.

The Flomaton Police Department and the Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office kept a noticeable presence during the game.

There were no other issues reported.

Pictured: Flomaton Police Department officers and an Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office deputy watch the Flomaton and Northview game from the sidelines Friday night in Flomaton. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “Juvenile With A Gun Detained Before Flomaton, Northview Game”

  1. Charlotte Bates on August 26th, 2023 2:06 am

    Thank God someone turned them in. Could have been a horrible night. Good job Flomaton Police Department, and Escambia County, Ala.





