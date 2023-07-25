Sunny And Dry Weather Continues For Tuesday, High Around 95
July 25, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 95. North wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 95.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.
