Sunny And Dry Weather Continues For Tuesday, High Around 95

July 25, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 95. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 95.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

