Rabies Alert For Escambia County Expires After No New Cases Reported

A Rabies Alert for Escambia County has now expired.

The Florida Department of Health (DOH-Escambia) issued the alert in May after three people were exposed to one rabid fox and one person was exposed to a rabid bat.

No additional cases have been reported as of Tuesday, the health department said. The alert was allowed to expire Tuesday after being in effect for two months.

NorthEscambia.com reported in May that the rabid fox bit or otherwise made physical contact with three individuals at locations in the area near Northview High School and Travis Nelson Park in Bratt.