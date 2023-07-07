Afternoon Showers And Thunderstorms Once Again Likely

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 106. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 88. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 89. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 70%.