Yet Another Round Of Showers And Storms Possible For Saturday

June 17, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. West wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Juneteenth: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 87. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the evening.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

