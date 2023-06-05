This Week: Daily Chance Of Scattered Afternoon Showers And Storms

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. North wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 90.