Third Atmore Man Charged In Wallace Lake Road Murder In Pace

A third Atmore man was arrested Tuesday for a fatal shooting June 19 in Pace.

Joseph Liebe, 24, was in the area of Wallace Lake Road off Quintette Road and was shot while driving away. His vehicle crashed into a nearby wooded area.

The third and final suspect, 20-year old Ty’jerrious Keon Malone of Atmore, was arrested for first degree murder Tuesday afternoon. He remains in the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center awaiting extradition to Santa Rosa County.

Last week, Ja’cobey Quartise James, 20, was charged with first degree murder, and Marcus Terel Dickinson, 29, was charged with second degree murder. Both have been extradited to Florida and are in the Santa Rosa County Jail without bond.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said last Thursday that a definite motive is not known, but investigators believe it was a robbery. Johnson said there was no evidence of any drug activity, but it is believed the suspects had some sort of contact with Liebe earlier in the day and knew he might have been carrying money.

Shortly after the murder, deputies received a basic description of the suspect vehicle as a maroon Tahoe. That vehicle was later traced to Atmore, where search warrants were served on the vehicle and at the residences of James and Dickinson.

Johnson said that social media rumors that this was some sort of gang activity are not true.

“There is no gang activity,” the sheriff said. “We don’t have any evidence to link this to gang activity.”