Sunny, Scattered Sunday Showers

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Otherwise, sSunny, with a high near 91. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming north in the evening.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. West wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 89.