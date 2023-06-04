Sunny, Scattered Sunday Showers
June 4, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Otherwise, sSunny, with a high near 91. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming north in the evening.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. West wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 89.
