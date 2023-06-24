Slight Chance Of Showers For Saturday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97.