Showers For Some, Sun For Others

June 8, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 69. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 90. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. North wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the morning.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 92.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 92.

