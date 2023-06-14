Showers And Thunderstorms Likely Today

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Juneteenth: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 92.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.