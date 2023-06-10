Showers And Thunderstorms Likely By Afternoon

June 10, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the afternoon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 91. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 