Showers And Thunderstorms Likely By Afternoon

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the afternoon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 91. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.