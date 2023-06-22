Chance Of Showers And Thunderstorms Hangs Around

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. North wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. North wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 94.