Showers And Storms Likely For Wednesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 87. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the evening.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.