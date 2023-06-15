Severe Thunderstorms Possible Again Today

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe, with heavy rain. High near 88. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind around 10 mph.

Juneteenth: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.