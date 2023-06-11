Seven Hospitalized After Incident At Japanese Steak House In Pace

June 11, 2023

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating after an incident at Nikko’s Japanese Steak House and Sushi Bar in Pace which sent at least seven people to the hospital on Saturday.

Rumors have circulated widely on social media that the case involved narcotics but that has not been confirmed by authorities, our partners at WEAR 3 reported. The exact nature of the incident has not been released.

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation has joined the SRSO investigation. The Florida Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco has launched their own independent investigation.

Deputies said at least seven people were receiving treatment at local hospitals.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation,” Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Jillian Durkin said. No further details have been released.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 