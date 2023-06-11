Seven Hospitalized After Incident At Japanese Steak House In Pace

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating after an incident at Nikko’s Japanese Steak House and Sushi Bar in Pace which sent at least seven people to the hospital on Saturday.

Rumors have circulated widely on social media that the case involved narcotics but that has not been confirmed by authorities, our partners at WEAR 3 reported. The exact nature of the incident has not been released.

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation has joined the SRSO investigation. The Florida Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco has launched their own independent investigation.

Deputies said at least seven people were receiving treatment at local hospitals.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation,” Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Jillian Durkin said. No further details have been released.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.