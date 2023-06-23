Scattered Summertime Pattern Showers Through The Weekend
June 23, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 94.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 95.
