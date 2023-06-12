Scattered Afternoon Downpours Likely Monday Afternoon

June 12, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Pictured: A Sunday afternoon downpour at Highway 29 and Morris Avenue in Cantonment. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

